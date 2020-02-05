Donate to charity, stand a chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion

Chris Pratt is giving two fans the chance to get eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Production on the latest film in the blockbuster sci-fi adventure franchise has temporarily stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But as part of the All-In Challenge, a star-studded initiative that aims to raise $100 million for non-profit organisations that support vulnerable communities amid the pandemic, the actor - who reprises his role as velociraptor handler Owen Grady - has launched a competition for fans to have a cameo in the film.

Entries cost US$10 ($14) and there is also going to be an auction.

The 40-year-old star was nominated by pop star Justin Bieber for the challenge and has now chosen Avengers stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. to do their own giveaways for charity.

On Instagram, Chris announced: "Chris Pratt #ALLINCHALLENGE

"GET EATEN BY A DINOSAUR in Jurassic World: Dominion!!! WHAT!? Anyone can enter now! Click the link in my bio. Sweepstakes entry costs just $10 (see restrictions) AND there's also an auction item going to the highest bidder. That's right!!! Two chances! Each winner will appear in the movie, Jurassic World: Dominion GETTING EATEN BY A DINOSAUR!!!

"Two ways to win the same prize! Get yourself immortalised in cinematic history! Talk about the greatest gift money can buy!!! Every dollar goes to helping those in need. Click the link in my bio for all the details! #ALLINCHALLENGE"

The Guardians of the Galaxy star insisted they will not cut the lucky winners from the movie.

He said in an accompanying video: "You are guaranteed to be recognisable, not cut out of the movie, absolutely in the movie forever, your legacy, forever eaten by a dinosaur in the movie."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.