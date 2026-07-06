Donna Kelce describes son Travis' wedding to Taylor Swift as 'magical'

Donna Kelce has described her son Travis Kelce's wedding to Taylor Swift as "magical".

Offering her first public comments after the star-studded ceremony that took place at Madison Square Garden on Friday (July 3) in New York, Travis' mother Donna, 73, briefly reflected on the occasion while attending Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City — but declined to reveal further details about the event.

Singer Taylor, 36, and NFL star Travis, also 36, married during a private ceremony attended by family, friends and a host of celebrities.

The couple wore Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery completing Taylor's bridal look.

The wedding follows nearly two years of public attention surrounding the pair's relationship, which began after Travis publicly revealed he had hoped to give Taylor a friendship bracelet during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Taylor has remained in the spotlight following the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, while the Eras Tour remains the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

Speaking to Macy's in an interview shared on Instagram, Donna reflected on the wedding.

She said: "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man — magical."

Rather than discuss the ceremony in detail, Donna instead recalled Fourth of July celebrations with her sons during their childhood in Ohio.

She said: "I remember I used to take the boys down to Lake Erie and we would watch the fireworks in Euclid, Ohio, and we had the best time."

According to People, Donna arrived in New York on July 2 ahead of the wedding rehearsal dinner.

The publication also reported Taylor and Travis chose not to have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Instead, Taylor's younger brother, Austin Swift, served as Man of Honour, while Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce, was Best Man.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, with guests including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Benson Boone, Miranda Lambert, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Tommy Hilfiger, Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

In a statement, Taylor's representative said about the wedding: "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture.

"They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.

"This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."

Donna has become a familiar figure to NFL and music fans alike throughout Taylor and Travis' relationship, regularly attending Kansas City Chiefs games alongside Taylor during recent seasons, and has frequently spoken about the close bond she shares with both her sons.

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