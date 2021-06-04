Donnie Yen teams up with Keanu Reeves for John Wick 4

In one of the biggest casting reveals, Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen is joining Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4, Deadline reported.

The John Wick film franchise started with the super assassin on a journey to find the men who broke into his home, stole his vintage car, and killed his puppy. In the sequels released in 2017 and 2019, John is on the run after a bounty is placed on his head.

Though the story of John Wick 4 is still shrouded in mystery, Donnie, 57, is said to be playing an old friend of the titular assassin (portrayed by Keanu) and the duo share the same history and enemies.

Well, when you're on the run, it's always better to have company, eh?

An accomplished actor, filmmaker, and martial artist, Donnie has garnered international fame from his roles in the Ip Man franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the live-action Mulan, and XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

John Wick 4 is set to begin production soon, shooting on location in France, Germany, and Japan.

Director Chad Stahelski said: "We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise. I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role."

