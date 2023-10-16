'Please don't call me back next year': Chantalle Ng breaks down entering haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights

It can be fun to see people freak out in haunted houses, or to experience the terror yourself.

But after seeing Chantalle Ng's reaction to one at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), it feels too cruel to have a giggle at her expense.

Chantalle, 29, alongside fellow local actors Jeremy Chan, 42, and Richard Low, 71, didn't fare too well at the first haunted house — and scariest one, they claimed — so they went to a seemingly milder one for round two.

"Because the previous one was too scary, I didn't go in," Chantalle said in the second part of their HHN escapades, uploaded onto The Celebrity Agency's Instagram page on Oct 13.

"Now I want to challenge a less scary one — The Weeknd House."

She claimed that it was going to just be a "music video" so it wasn't that scary, as a distorted version of Save Your Tears by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande played.

However, it was a whole different story when the trio went inside, with Chantalle saying it was already scary and asking if there would be "jump scares".

When they entered a different room where a mannequin could be seen in the video, Chantalle called it quits and left the attraction. Jeremy also got spooked by someone, seemingly a camera operator.

Chantalle could then be seen crying outside after running into radio DJ Joakim Gomez, who comforted her while asking where her crew was.

In a cruel sense of comedic timing, The Weeknd played in the background, singing, "Save your tears for another day" while Chantalle bawled.

"[The scare actors] hadn't come out, why are you crying?" Jeremy asked.

Chantalle replied: "I didn't expect it to be scary."

She asked Jeremy and Richard to go on ahead without her, but the trio attempted the haunted house together again. The video showed the inside of the attraction, with a DJ and actors donning bejewelled silver masks.

Chantalle got further this time but bowed out again, and Jeremy and Richard went ahead by themselves.

Jeremy could be seen jumping or flinching at certain points but Richard appeared calm and even taunted the scare actors at other points, protecting Jeremy in a #limpehrescue moment according to the video.

"What did you say, that it was just going to be an MV?" Jeremy asked Chantalle afterwards.

Richard added: "I thought you were so brave when you dared to go in the second time. Who knew you'd run away so quickly."

Chantalle sheepishly apologised to The Celebrity Agency, feeling she "took up the spot" that could have gone to another artiste who enjoyed horror more, presumably.

"Please don't call me back next year," she added.

While Chantalle couldn't finish the haunted house and Jeremy got spooked, netizens commended Richard for staying strong throughout the video.

"Limpeh really not scared," wrote a netizen.

Another wrote: "Big bro Richard is really zai (proficient)."

Others commended Chantalle on trying in the first place.

"At least you were courageous enough to step in. I don't think I could even enter," a comment read.

"I go I faint," another aptly put it.

Chantalle herself commented: "Help a sis out."

"Panic and run out to me anytime," Joakim, 35, replied.

