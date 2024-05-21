'Don't cling on to what you have lost': Annie Yi commemorates son's graduation with heartfelt post

One of the greatest happiness as a parent is probably to see your child graduate from school and on the way to achieve their own successes in life.

Taiwanese singer-actress Annie Yi made a heartfelt Weibo post yesterday (May 20) following her son Harrison Yu's graduation from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University on May 17.

"With your graduation, I graduated too. In the future, your talent won't just be determined by me. You have to walk your own path," the 56-year-old wrote.

She also hopes that the 22-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband, Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu, can continue to be a responsible and kind person who faces obstacles in life bravely.

Annie added: "Of course, if you want to be weak occasionally, please know that it's not something to be ashamed of."

She hopes that when Harrison meets setbacks and feels frustrated, he would remember those who love and support him.

"Learn to see what you have and don't cling on to what you have lost," she advised.

Annie also shared how proud she is of how Harrison has grown into himself.

She wrote: "This is your last period in college. You have done very well, not because of us, but because you know that you are responsible for yourself and have the responsibility to live this life without wasting any moment.."

Annie added that seeing Harrison graduate from university made her feel she has also graduated from the university she never went to.

"I do think of the university life that I longed for, but I don't regret it, because those times have given me the ability to build a home. From your university life, I saw how endearing you and your classmates were. When you had to study hard, you never fell behind.

"Therefore, the girl who once hid backstage to read literary novels seemed to have gone through university too, completing what she had never experienced in her life.

"Today you graduated, the little girl in me has also graduated from university. As a mother I have also graduated, completing one of my many duties."

Accompanying her post is a vlog of her travelling to New York to meet Harrison before his graduation ceremony, where he also helped her to pick an outfit to wear to the event.

Harlem was also present and he congratulated his son in an Instagram post on May 18.

"My Harry Potter has graduated from Gryffindor college! From now on he will start his magical life! Looking forward and feeling a little nervous," the 62-year-old wrote.

