'Don't curse him': Chyi Chin's wife and sister quash lung cancer rumour

He may have sounded hoarse during a recent concert, but does that mean Taiwanese singer-actor Chyi Chin has lung cancer?

His family have come out to say no.

An entertainment blogger going by Dong Guagu on Weibo claimed on Tuesday (Dec 24) that a person "familiar with the matter" had informed them that the 64-year-old was being treated for advanced lung cancer in Beijing.

"Although Chyi Chin is seriously ill, he has not been hospitalised. He is emotionally stable and has been cooperating with treatment," the post continued.

The blogger claimed that the singer has smoked, drunk alcohol and chewed betel nut for a long time, which "caused a great adverse impact on his heath over time".

Chyi Chin had performed in Suzhou, China, on Nov 16 and reportedly sounded subpar, coughing several times. He also cancelled a performance scheduled for Nov 24 due to inflammation of the vocal cords.

Shortly after the Weibo post made its rounds online, the singer's older sister Chyi Yu quashed the rumour through her agent.

"We've never heard of this, who is the source of this news?"

"He is currently recovering from a cold and continues to have work arrangements. Thank you for your concern," said Chyi Yu's agent who has met Chyi Chin's agent.

Chyi Chin's wife, Sun Liya, also denied claims that he had cancer.

In a Weibo post on Tuesday, she said that she had woken up to the "funny" news.

"How come I didn't know that he had advanced lung cancer?" the 40-year-old wrote.

He's in good health but recently caught a bout of respiratory infection from their children and developed a sore throat, she said.

"As for cancer, please don't curse him. He's fine and spending time with the kids."

