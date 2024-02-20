'I don't dare to sleep': Chinese actress Liu Yuxin loses million dollars worth of items after LA home burglary

Returning home from a vacation with your family is supposed to make you feel happy and refreshed, but for Chinese actress Liu Yuxin, it was shock and fear when she realised her Los Angeles house was burglarised.

The 35-year-old, best known for playing bratty princess Gororo Mingyu in the Chinese drama Scarlet Heart (2011), shared in a Xiaohongshu post yesterday (Feb 19) that she returned home to find all her valuables gone.

She claimed that when the police were called, they just came to take her statement and left.

"My assets from years of hard work, all gone. Jewellery, watches, bags, cash, wallets, cards etc, they all added to over tens of million worth of loss," she wrote. It is unclear which currency she was referring to.

Accompanying Yuxin's post are four photos, showing the state of her home after the burglary. The first photo shows a shattered glass door and a safe on the floor with its door bending at odd angles.

In the next few photos taken in her walk-in wardrobe, there are rows of empty shelves with boxes from luxury brands littering the floor. Drawers were also taken apart, so that the burglars could access its contents.

Yuxin said that she wept over her losses while clearing up the mess.

"I think heaven is playing a joke on me and wants me to keep restarting again. Perhaps they thought I did not bid goodbye to my past completely. Maybe after this time I can have some peace?" she expressed.

Yuxin's entertainment career and life was met with various bumps along the way. She debuted in 2005 and mostly played supporting characters in Chinese drama and films.

It was believed that she bought the rights to the novel Three Lives Three Worlds, The Pillow Book to play the lead role Bai Fengjiu in its drama adaptation Eternal Love of Dream (2020). But she lost the role to actress Dilraba Dilmurat after the latter's success in portraying the same character in Eternal Love (2017).

She was also rumoured to have attempted suicide in 2018 because of her divorce, but denied the rumours later. In recent years, she expanded her career to Hollywood, serving as co-producer in the horror movie Umma (2022) and assistant producer in the movie Jamojaya (2023).

Yuxin wrote in her post that the burglary has traumatised her and she doesn't want to stay in California now.

She said: "The incident left a strong psychological shadow on me and I don't dare to sleep."

She added that in the past few days, maintenance workers and cleaning staff who came to her house also shared experiences of other residents who were robbed.

[[nid:671597]]

"It was simply terrible. Some homes were broken into five times in a month and some who didn't finish the robbery on the first day came back again the next day, even beating up some residents. The police can't solve these problems even if they were called up.

"Even banks are frequently robbed. Some safes that were buried in the ground were also dug up and taken away," Yuxin shared, adding that she is living in the best area in Los Angeles and had security alarms installed, which did not sound during the burglary.

She ended the post saying: "I feel that the best way now is to buy more insurance, take care of a few hounds, don't leave the house all year round and learn to use a gun to protect ourselves, otherwise it's useless!"

After her post, she was under scrutiny from Chinese netizens who claimed that she migrated to the United States and asked why she left China.

In a long Weibo post yesterday evening, she explained that she did not migrate to the United States and is based there temporarily for work.

As to why she left China, she wrote: "Because I had severe depression at the time, I wanted to leave the environment that was stifling me and go to a place where nobody knows me.

"To leave a familiar environment and at the same time enrich myself, I chose to go to Los Angeles to learn the English language. By chance, it was during the Covid-19 pandemic period, so I chose to stay here."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



ALSO READ: Henry Thia reveals health condition that 'cannot be completely cured' at 72nd birthday celebration

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.