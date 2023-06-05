'Don't hold back': Chow Yun Fat slapped 62 times and suffered gash on head while filming new movie

Some actors may use stunt doubles or camera angle trickery in fight scenes, but one legendary actor was slapped for real on the set of his new movie.

Chow Yun Fat was reportedly slapped 62 times while filming a scene for his new movie Don't Call Me God of Gamblers. The film, which was made in 2019 but will be releasing this month in China, marks the Hong Kong star's return to the silver screen after five years.

In a behind-the-scenes snippet released on Weibo, the 68-year-old, who plays a pathological gambler in the movie, is seen rehearsing with co-star Kenny Wong, who plays a creditor. In the scene, Yun Fat, usually called Fat Gor (Brother Fat) as a form of respect, is seated on a sofa, while receiving multiple slaps from Kenny.

As the scene is shot multiple times, Kenny is hesitant to use force while slapping Fat Gor's face. However, in order to portray the scene realistically, the veteran actor tells Kenny to "not hold back", and even demonstrates how Kenny should perform it together with his lines.

Netizens commended Fat Gor's commitment to acting.

A netizen said: "Fat Gor is very professional and acts well, I support him."

Don't Call Me God of Gambler centres around Hui (Yun Fat), a down-and-out gambler who agrees to care for his former lover Li Xi's (Anita Yuen) son to repay his debts. The boy, who has autism, is actually Hui's biological son and taking care of him changes Hui's life.

'I will go to the hospital to get stitches'

Another behind-the-scenes video revealed Fat Gor received a gash during filming.

He can be seen kneeling on the ground, while Kenny hits him across the head with a hair spray bottle. As the 60-year-old lands the blow, Yun Fat bends over while holding his head.

Kenny appears concerned and quickly checks that Fat Gor is alright and it is revealed that the latter suffers an actual injury from shooting the scene.

He is supported by crew members to the side of the set to sit down while the staff as well as his Singaporean wife and manager Jasmine Tan checks on him.

Kenny looks at him worriedly and Fat Gor calmly says in Cantonese: "It's just a small wound, don't be afraid. Don't be afraid."

He adds jokingly: "Calmness makes you earn money."

In another video, Fat Gor can be seen with the bloody gash, telling the staff and his co-star calmly: "I will go to the hospital to get stitches and come back to continue filming. You can continue to film other scenes first."

When he returns to the set later, he tells the staff and actors that he has received five stitches and cracks a joke with a saying that translates to "five blessings".

He also uses another idiom to symbolise the five stitches, which translates directly to "good harvest". The staff laugh and cheer that the movie would be a blockbuster hit.

'Luckily I have good hair volume'

That wasn't the full extent of the A-lister's professionalism and commitment to films.

In another snippet, Fat Gor is seen being dragged down the street by co-stars pulling him by his hair and clothes. While they rehearse for the scene, Fat Gor demonstrates to his co-stars how hard they should pull his hair.

After the first rehearsal, the caption of the snippet read: "Fat Gor signals to the actor that he should pull his hair harder."

After filming the scene, Fat Gor put the actor's hand on his head and says: "Luckily I have good hair volume."

The actors and staff burst into laughter.

Netizens were equally amused, commenting on his luscious locks.

One of them asked: "What is his secret for preventing hair loss? Because I really need it."

Others wished to know what shampoo he used, or asked Fat Gor to share some of his hair volume with them.

While Don't Call Me God of Gamblers is set to release in China and Hong Kong theatres on June 21, no release date is available for Singapore yet.

