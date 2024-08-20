'Don't mess with me': Hsu Nai-lin angered by netizen calling him 'scammer' in Singapore sales livestream

Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin was in Singapore recently, eager and ready to introduce some products to netizens on a TikTok sales livestream last Sunday (Aug 18), but it soon turned ugly.

All because someone called the 64-year-old a "scammer".

The livestream, hosted by local content creator Silver Ang, started with Nai-lin introducing a wellness product that he had tried before and because it works, he wanted to recommend it to the public.

While some asked about the product in the comments section, which he answered patiently, there was one who called Nai-lin a "scammer".

In a fit of anger, he retaliated.

"I used the product and found that it's effective, that's why I wanted to introduce it to everyone. How much do you think I earn from you for (a product that costs) $68?" he lashed out angrily, slamming the product bottle down on the table.

Nai-lin reportedly said he loves Singapore and that's why he would visit every one to two months to conduct a sales livestream, and each trip, including his airfare and accommodation, cost quite a sum of money. Despite that, he said he still chooses to sell his product at a reasonable price.

"Do I need to scam anyone? What can I scam from you?" he added.

The netizen was eventually reported to the admin, but Nai-lin's anger did not subside. He claimed that if he knew who the person was and met them on the streets, he would "definitely hit them".

He also shared that he has a "bad temper" and left the livestream for a while to calm down. However, he remained annoyed when he returned.

As Silver tried to defuse the situation, Nai-lin said that she should just screengrab the comment and he would "sue" them.

Pointing at the camera directly, he shouted: "I have money to get a lawyer, let me tell you… If you don't mess with me, I won't mess with you. If you mess with me, I will never let you go! Understand?"

Silver continued to calm him down, adding: "No matter what, we are thankful to Nai-lin for coming to Singapore to let us see you."

