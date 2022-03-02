'We don't need so much cruelty': K-drama adaptation of misogynistic and violent webtoon sparks outcry

Some Korean netizens were sent into a frenzy after an author recently announced their webtoon has a K-drama adaptation in the works.

Although some fans are supportive, there are also netizens who are concerned that the dark, R-rated plot isn't suitable for a drama series.

Creator Koogi, who wrote and illustrated the thriller manhwa Killing Stalking, shared the news on Twitter last Thursday (Feb 24).

KS will be made into a drama!

I'm sure you were surprised. I think it will be a good opportunity and a great challenge for me. I think it's all thanks to KS fans' continued interest and love.

We'll come back with good news soon!

Thank you always and we'll work hard!✊ — 킬링스토킹_쿠기(Killing Stalking_Koogi_クギ) (@kooo_gi) February 24, 2022

Killing Stalking follows Yoon Bum, a mentally ill stalker who has a crush on Oh Sang-woo, a misogynistic serial killer. Yoon Bum's crush quickly turns into an obsession and when he discovers Sang-woo's criminal secret, he is forced into an abusive and manipulative relationship with the latter.

The webtoon covers several heavy topics including sexual assault, rape, abuse, violence, torture, death and more.

News of the K-drama adaptation sparked an outcry among Korean netizens, especially women, who fear the drama might romanticise abusive relationships and encourage misogynistic behaviour.

One netizen said: "Why does this need a K-drama adaptation? Insane. We don't need so much cruelty. Don't cross the line."

"This is not suitable to be on screen, especially not now. Times have changed. I know that Killing Stalking has a lot of international readers and it's a huge hit outside South Korea. But that's because international readers have a higher tolerance to genres and themes like this," shared another netizen.

"In South Korea though, where misogyny and femicide are unsolved ongoing problems… it should not be made. It will only give reason to the female-hating males to exist. It will give them a sense of, 'Yes, this is it. This is how we feel and this is normal.'"

Many readers of the webtoon also emphasised that the plot is neither romantic nor a representation of boys' love (BL) – a term for themes that encompass gay romance or homoerotic relationships.

A Twitter user wrote: "It's not BL. It's not a romance. It's a psychological thriller and horror followed by a list of disturbing content, I hope people don't romanticise it."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Since its 2019 finale, the webtoon has been published in multiple languages including English, Italian and Japanese. It also snagged the grand prize in the second Lehzin World Comics contest.

