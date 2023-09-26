'Don't reveal too much': Roxanne Tong tells Kenneth Ma not to share wedding details

Not all celebrities want their wedding to be a public one.

Yesterday (Sept 25), Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma was asked about the date for his wedding with fellow TVB star Roxanne Tong when he attended a promotional event for a drama series.

The 49-year-old revealed that Roxanne Tong told him not to reveal too much about their wedding.

At an event today, Roxanne, 36, explained: "I wanted to quietly take wedding photos without letting others know. However, Kenneth mentioned to the media that we would be taking photos overseas, which stunned me.

"I spoke to him afterwards, telling him don't reveal too much about our wedding to the media. I wanted to keep some surprises to ourselves, and not turn our wedding into a public event where everything is known by others."

Roxanne continued: "Kenneth is a very easygoing person and I know sometimes, he lets things slip unintentionally when he chats with someone.

"So, I have to remind him to be more cautious, and not share our sweet-nothings with others… I told him that he needs to strike a balance."

She added that he listens to her, and she also listens to him at other times as he has a "strict side privately", such as how he can be "quite stubborn" regarding certain matters, including punctuality.

