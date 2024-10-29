'Don't think of idols as pushovers': Seventeen's Seungkwan speaks out amid Hybe controversy

South Korean record giant Hybe has been facing backlash after a National Assembly audit disclosed controversial internal reports from the company.

According to Korean media, the documents contained 18,000 pages of which only 2,000 were shown during the audit.

It reportedly contained evaluations and derogatory remarks about several K-pop idols from SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and other agencies.

Some of the comments were "Their plastic surgery was overdone," and "Other members are shockingly unattractive".

Today (Oct 29), Seungkwan from the boy band Seventeen - who is signed with Pledis Entertainment of which Hybe is a majority shareholder - broke his silence with a lengthy Instagram post.

While the 26-year-old didn't directly mention names, netizens have taken it to be a response to the situation regarding Hybe.

"I don't want to see any more hurtful exchanges. While seeing all the things that have happened so far, I've been working hard with the members like I always have with the mindset that it will somehow pass," he said.

"But seeing how these situations are hurting my fans, members and others, I feel like I can't stay silent anymore."

Seungkwan then detailed his experience as an idol, writing his heartfelt thoughts on the ups and downs.

"Being an idol is my chosen profession. I receive a lot of love, so there are some things I have to endure. But I don't believe this is a job where we should suffer to the point of being eaten away by it," he said.

He also remarked in his statement: "I want to say this clearly… We are people who have endured pain and collapse, and have fought hard to show our best selves to our fans on stage. I hope you don't think of idols as pushovers."

He also spoke on behalf of his peers. "You have no right to belittle our narratives. Not just us, but other artistes as well - we are not your items. I hope you don't think you can use us as you please."

Seungkwan concluded on a heartwarming note and told fans that he's sorry and he loves them.

"If we all treat each other with warmth, I think things can get better… My earnest wish is that we stop hurting each other in ways we can't be responsible for."

His fellow members showed their support in the comments section.

"Just like you said, I hope this world becomes one that is filled with warmth," said Wonwoo, 28.

"I hope everyone is a little bit happier," wrote 29-year-old S.Coups.

Vernon, 26, dropped a heart emoji, while soloist and former WannaOne member Kang Daniel, who turns 28 in December, commented: "True, love wins all."

Hybe CEO apologises

Hybe's CEO Lee Jae-sang released an official statement on their official website today, expressing his "sincere apologies".

He claimed that the internal reports were created to gather public sentiments on industry trends and issues, but acknowledged that the contents were "very inappropriate".

He also apologised to all the artistes, including those from other agencies, who were mentioned in the document.

"We are also reaching out to each agency individually to offer our apologies directly. Additionally, I am also sincerely extending an official apology to all the artistes of Hybe Music Group who have been subjected to criticism due to the company," he said.

He added that they've stopped creating such monitoring reports and promised to "establish guidelines and strengthen internal controls" so the situation doesn't reoccur.

