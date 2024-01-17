'Don't touch my head': Yang Mi warns man to keep his hands to himself

No matter how much we like a celebrity and are in awe to meet them in person, basic manners and respect such as keeping your hands to yourself goes without saying.

A man in China does not seem to understand this.

In a viral video circulated on Weibo on Jan 15, Chinese actress Yang Mi, best known for her performance in Chinese drama Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms, is seen walking towards her car after completing rehearsals for the CCTV Chinese New Year celebration performance.

Fans crowd around the 37-year-old with their mobile phones out, hoping to capture the moment.

Some fans can be heard screaming: "Stop pushing, I beg you to stop pushing her!"

Amid the chaotic situation, a hand appears in the video and extends towards the back of Yang Mi's head.

He touches her hair and his hand stays there for a few seconds, his arm lightly resting on her shoulder.

Sensing the unexpected body contact, Yang Mi turns around and looks at the man sternly.

"Don't touch my head, don't touch my head," she says gently, despite looking uncomfortable.

The man only raises his hand slightly, seemingly in apology as he disappears out of shot.

In other footage circulated online, she could be seen saying firmly to the crowd after that: "Don't touch my head anymore, thank you."

Later, Yang Mi also had to beg the crowd to give them some space, so that she and her assistants could get on their ride.

Netizens were disgusted by the man's behaviour and hoped that Yang Mi's staff can take better care of her so that her safety is not compromised.

A netizen wrote: "It's so scary, this person is a random stranger, we don't even know who the pervert is. This time he touched Yang Mi's head, next time will he hit her head instead? This is too dangerous."

"If this person has ill intentions, I can't imagine the consequences," another one expressed.

"I hope Yang Mi can hire a few more bodyguards," said a comment.

