'I don't want to, I had a hard time earning it': Chow Yun Fat says it was wife who decided to donate his $979m assets

With multiple successes over his 50-year career in the entertainment industry, you would probably think that legendary Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat would have all aspects of his life in the palm of his hand.

However, at a press conference at Busan International Film Festival yesterday (Oct 5), the 68-year-old revealed that his wife, Singaporean Jasmine Tan, 63, controls their finances in the family.

"I receive a monthly allowance of a few thousand dollars from my wife for spending," Yun Fat, who was honoured Asian Filmmaker of the Year on Oct 3, shared.

In 2018, he announced that he would be donating his entire fortune, estimated to be worth around HKD$5.6 billion (S$979 million), after his death.

When asked by the media at Busan, Yun Fat deadpanned: "It wasn't me who wanted to donate it, it was my wife's decision. I don't want to, I had a hard time earning it."

On a more serious note, he continued: "I don't know exactly how much has been donated. But no matter what, in this world, we can't take anything with us ultimately. I think it's okay to take nothing away. Just having two bowls of rice a day is enough."

"But I have diabetes now, so I usually only have one bowl of rice," Yun Fat added humorously.

[[nid:651139]]

He was also asked about the occasional rumour of his death that would surface publicly.

"Some people would say that I have died. But in fact, false news like this does not bother me. It happens every day," he said, adding that he feels when people reach a certain age, happiness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is more important.

Yun Fat also shared that he is planning to run a half marathon in November next year and jokingly added: "Maybe I'll die while running and there won't be any false news anymore."

He believes in living in the moment and takes matters of life and death lightly. Speaking about ageing, he said: "If there is life, there must be death. I don't care much about wrinkles and I am not afraid of getting old. On the contrary, there is nothing to be afraid of, because this is life."

When asked about his ability to continue acting and being respected in the industry, he said modestly: "I'm very happy that people are willing to treat me like this and call me a superstar, but in fact, I am just an ordinary person."

ALSO READ: 'You think you can make it?' Disses from veteran actors motivate Glenn Yong through self-doubt

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.