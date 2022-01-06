Don't want to perspire: Jackie Chan laments some young actors want to look good without hard work

A talkshow to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Golden Rooster Awards recently featured Jackie Chan as a guest.

And while he was ecstatic to share some highlights of his long showbiz career, he added that some young actors today no longer believe in hard work.

During the interview, he reminisced about the dangers of some stunts that he had seen and performed over the years.

The 67-year-old told the host that some young actors today lack the drive to push themselves. He recalled statements he had recently heard.

"I won't mention any names. 'Our actors cannot perspire'. 'Our actors cannot do wire stunts'. 'Our actors cannot do dangerous activities'," Jackie said dejectedly, evidently disappointed.

"They must have action scenes and it must look beautiful but they do not want to experience any hardship. I was angry when I heard it."

His complaints did not end there. Jackie also felt they have a sense of entitlement that disrespects the film crews.

"How can you [justify your attitude] in front of so many crew members who help you on-set with lighting, while taking turns to assist you?

"You are the last to arrive and first to leave — they are too fortunate! Too many people indulged them," he exclaimed.

Earlier in the interview, Jackie said that he had told young actors to put in their all for acting and that they would thank themselves in the future when their efforts pay off.

During the talkshow, he also expressed strong admiration for some veterans.

"I really admire the people who stayed in the showbiz industry through thick and thin, hunkering down in their responsibilities," he said.

He had been through several jobs including construction but like many others, he always found his way back to acting.

"Next year marks the 60th year that I entered the industry," he said. "So if you persevere — regardless of profession — you will find success, and you will get what you wish to achieve."

