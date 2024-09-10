'Don't worry about me': Andy Lau injures thumb after stepping into open trapdoor at China concert

He had a near-miss in July when he almost slipped off an elevated platform at a concert in Shanghai.

But veteran Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau wasn't so lucky last evening (Sept 9) and had a fall during his concert in Shenzhen while interacting with fans.

In fancams that went viral on Chinese social media today, the 62-year-old is seen walking along the edge of the stage, singing one of his hit songs Nan Ren Ku Ba Bu Shi Zui and pointing his microphone at the audience for them to join in.

As he makes his way to the centre of the stage, he doesn't notice an open trapdoor and his right foot slips into it. He trips and goes down, smacking his chest on the ground.



The audience exclaim in shock and while Andy appears similarly surprised, he regains his composure quickly. He smiles at the audience, lying on the stage for a moment before coming up in a kneeling position laughing.

A hand could be seen coming up from the trapdoor, patting Andy's legs.

"Be careful!" a male audience could be heard screaming.



In other footage taken after that, Andy held a white towel on his left hand and continued singing the same song in a steady voice, with the line "tong ku yi hui" (suffering is just momentary). Seemingly befitting his situation, he laughed while twisting the towel tightly on his left thumb.

"It's okay, let me look for someone offstage to help me bandage my hand. Shall we continue? Give me a minute, okay?" he assured his fans as he went to get first aid.



When he returned with his left thumb bandaged, Andy continued his performance with equal enthusiasm, performing one of his upbeat Cantonese hits.

Later on, he sat down on the edge of the stage to chat with his audience.

"I hurt my thumb just now, don't be worried about me, okay? I will be careful. I let my guard down just now because this is my last concert here today… I promised everyone that I would be safe and healthy, but I am hurt now, I am sorry," he laughed.

He added: "To tell you honestly, when I go home later, my family members would scold me. Please protect me and tell them not to blame me. I was careless. I won't do it again. I promise everyone that I won't do it again! Let's not talk about this anymore and be happy!"



On Weibo, netizens were concerned about his safety.

"Although Andy is okay, this is really scary, he is quite senior already. Please take care Andy, don't have such stage lifts [in your performance] again," a netizen commented.

Another one wrote: "Really angry! What are they doing with the stage?"

On Xiaohongshu, a netizen shared that a musician was preparing to rise to the stage from the trapdoor when the accident happened.

This is not the first time Andy met with a dangerous situation in his concert tour in China. On July 5, he was performing his song Lian Xi in his Shanghai concert on a raised platform and almost slid off it.

He apologised for his actions at his concert the following day.

"I would like to apologise to everyone for doing a dangerous action during my performance yesterday. I also didn't expect it to be so slippery. I was scared as well… I hope everyone will pardon me, okay? … I will take good care of myself," he told the audience.

Andy will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for four nights between Oct 10 and 13 and tickets are sold out.

