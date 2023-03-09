'Don't you think it's really ugly?' Hong Huifang doesn't like ripped physiques, including husband Zheng Geping's

Do you prefer men with defined abs or a dad bod?

While local actor Zheng Geping may be a 'hunkle' (portmanteau of 'hunk' and 'uncle') to many, his wife, actress Hong Huifang, doesn't see the appeal of his buff physique.

"Actually, Huifang tells me she doesn't like washboard abs, she doesn't like ripped muscles," the 58-year-old shared on the radio podcast Chat With The Stars recently, to which she agreed.

She said Geping would ask her to train with him, but declined as she didn't want to get bulging muscles like him.

"Don't you think it's really ugly?" she added.

Huifang, 62, previously said that she had difficulty getting used to Geping's new physique after he started bodybuilding in his 40s, feeling that he had become "an entirely different person".

"I would cook, and the whole family would eat my food, but after Geping started working out, he wasn't tempted by my cooking at all," she said in 2015.

"His muscles have become really hard, but I prefer a softer body because it's more comfortable for me to hug."

Despite the protests, Geping stays in shape for his health.

He explained in the podcast: "I used to teach taekwondo, and I didn't have a record of injuries back then. Instead, I got injured all over my body when I was acting.

"I also have issues with cervical spine displacement and spinal degeneration. When I was in my 40s, I already noticed that something was wrong, and I started to exercise in order to strengthen the muscles to support my spine."

Huifang may not like strenuous exercise like her husband, but she did join him in doing stretches on Chat With The Stars.

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

She also loves to take long walks after the sun goes down.

"I just like walking. If I want to go to the supermarket, I won't pick a nearby one that's only 200m away, but go to one that's 5km away on foot, and then walk home slowly after shopping," she said, adding that she brings Geping along.

Their record was walking from their home in Hougang to Marina Bay Sands — a 22km round trip — which they started at 6pm and only finished after midnight.

