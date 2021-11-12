Double jab: Ronny Chieng lowkey throws shade at Americans in jokes about Singapore

Having lived in Singapore for years — including studying at Pioneer Junior College, Malaysia-born comedian Ronny Chieng would know a thing or two about us.

In a recent banter with Trevor Noah on the American late-night talk show The Daily Show, Ronny, 35, expertly threw a double jab while discussing how Covid-19 patients unvaccinated by choice in Singapore would have to pay their own medical bills from Dec 8 onwards.

Trevor, 34, said: "Governments around the world are using every tool at their disposal to convince holdouts to get vaccinated.

"In America, the government is like, 'Please, please take the vaccine! Please! We'll give you money!' Singapore is like, 'Okay, okay, it's gonna be like that? Well, you best bring your checkbook to the hospital then, because these ventilators are by the hour b****!'

"They really don't mess around in Singapore, man."

Chiming in with his experience, Ronny joked: "Singapore essentially has universal healthcare, so for them to come out and say, 'You are going to pay for your own stuff. If you don't take the Covid vaccine, we're going to treat you like an American.' That's huge."

"In Singapore, being treated like an American in the healthcare system is the biggest punishment you could give them," the Crazy Rich Asians actor added, lowkey throwing some shade at the Americans.

"In Singapore, the healthcare system just works. ... All they care about is efficiency in Singapore. They don't politicise solutions."

And if you think Ronny let us off his roast, think again. He quipped: "In Singapore you'll live forever, but you'll have way less fun."

Singapore’s like the parents who actually do the s**t that you threaten your kids with, and this time they’re taking on people who won’t get a Covid shot. pic.twitter.com/PtMr0joJt0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 10, 2021

ALSO READ: Ronny Chieng hasn't seen mum in Singapore for 2 years due to Covid-19

estherlam@asiaone.com