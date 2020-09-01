Dozens excused from Weinstein jury as lawyers seek judge's removal

NEW YORK - Dozens of potential jurors were excused on Wednesday from serving in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the former movie producer's lawyers accused the judge presiding over the trial of bias.

In all, 90 of the 120 potential jurors summoned to state court in Manhattan on the second day of jury selection were dismissed, most after saying they could not be impartial in the case.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. His trial began on Monday and could last as long as two months.

"I read every article and it's gonna be very hard for someone who's been assaulted multiple times," one female potential juror said, explaining why she could not be impartial.

"I was assaulted in my past, so I don't think I can be a fair juror," another woman said.

A third woman said she had "a very close friend who had an encounter with the defendant."

Many other jurors simply said they could not be fair, without giving a reason.

The 30 potential jurors who were not dismissed Wednesday are expected to return Jan 16 for the next phase of jury selection.

Also on Wednesday, one of Weinstein's lawyers, Arthur Aidala, filed a motion asking Burke to recuse himself, saying the judge had made "prejudicial and inflammatory comments" that showed "animus" toward Weinstein.

Burke on Tuesday threatened to revoke Weinstein's bail after catching him using his cellphone in court, asking him, "Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?"

Aidala said the question suggested Burke had already decided Weinstein was guilty and should be sentenced to life. Burke has not ruled on the motion.