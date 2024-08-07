Drake drops 3 new tracks on new website

Drake has surprised fans by uploading 100 gigabytes of data to a new website — including three new tracks.

On the site, 100gigs.org, there is a folder titled New containing the tunes It's Up, Blue Green Red and Housekeeping Knows.

The former features fellow rapper Young Thug, Housekeeping Knows sees Drake team up with Latto, and he's gone full dance mode on Blue Green Red.

The rap superstar has also provided a new hook for rival Kanye West's 2018 track Yikes.

The site is loaded with other content, including unreleased artwork, and is all free to download.

The prolific star only recently announced a joint album with PartyNextDoor.

The 37-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old singer, songwriter, and record producer have been working on new music together and are preparing to release an album later this year.

Speaking at PartyNextDoor's Party and Friends show in Toronto, Drake announced: "Once Summer over with. Do what you need to do, I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you."

Drake also performed Sweeterman and Redemption, along with Wah Gwan Delilah, at the gig.

PartyNextDoor was the first artist to sign with Drake's record label OVO Sound, an imprint of Warner Records, in 2013.

The pair have collaborated before on Come and See Me (2016), Since Way Back (2017) and Loyal (2019).

PND also appeared on Drake's If You're Reading This It's Too Late (2015).

Meanwhile, back in April, Drake praised PND's PartyNextDoor 4, by posting a screenshot of the single No Chill with the caption: "Played this 100,000 times before release. Wish they logged my streams."

Speaking about the album, PND told Billboard: "This is the proudest I've felt. I'm excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I'm in love with how hard you should work for it.

"The only thing that's important, that has changed my life, is dropping music. I'm not worried about the fame."

