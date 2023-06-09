Drake leads list of nominees for BET Awards

Drake leads the list of nominees for the BET Awards.
The 36-year-old rapper has been nominated for seven gongs at the upcoming awards ceremony, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male RnB/Pop Artist.
The chart-topping performer - who released the album Her Loss with 21 Savage in November - is also nominated for the Best Group, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year and Viewer's Choice awards.
Elsewhere, GloRilla has been nominated for six gongs.
The 23-year-old rapper - who was named a BET Amplified Artist last year - is among the contenders for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Best New Artist.
However, GloRilla will face stiff competition for the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award from the likes of Cardi B, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.
The Best Male Hip-Hop Artist prize will go to either 21 Savage, Drake, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar or Lil Baby.
Meanwhile, Lizzo and 21 Savage have received five nominations each.
Lizzo, 35, is among the nominees for the Best Female RnB/Pop Artist award, alongside Ari Lennox, Beyonce, Coco Jones, H.E.R. and SZA.
Beyonce, 41, has been nominated for three other gongs, including Album of the Year, BET Her and the Viewer's Choice award.
Cardi, Future, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar have all received three nominations each.
The BET Awards will be held in Los Angeles on June 25. The ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.
BET Award nominations
Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life's Great, GloRilla
- Breezy, Chris Brown
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage
- Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance, Beyonce
- SOS, SZA
Best Female RnB/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyonce
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Lizzo
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male RnB/Pop Artist
- Blxst
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best Group
- City Girls
- Drake and 21 Savage
- Dvsn
- FLO
- Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
- Quavo and Takeoff
- Wanmor
Best Collaboration
- Big Energy (Remix), Latto and Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
- Boy's A Liar Pt. 2, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
- Call Me Every Day, Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
- Can't Stop Won't Stop, King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
- Creepin', Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- F.N.F. (Let's Go), Hitkidd and GloRilla
- Tomorrow 2, GloRilla and Cardi B
- Wait For U, Future Feat. Drake and Tems
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
Video of the Year
- We (Warm Embrace), Chris Brown
- 2 Million Up, Peezy, Jeezy and Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- First Class, Harlow
- Kill Bill, SZA
- Tomorrow 2, GloRilla and Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky for AWGE
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
- Director X
- Teyana Taylor
Best New Artist
- Ambre
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- FLO
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Bless Me, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
- Finished (Live), Tamela Mann
- I've Got Joy, CeCe Winans
- Kingdom, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
- New, Tye Tribbett
- One Moment From Glory, Yolanda Adams
- The Better Benediction (Pt.2), PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer's Choice Award
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- Break My Soul, Beyonce
- First Class, Jack Harlow
- Jimmy Cooks, Drake Feat 21 Savage
- Kill Bill, SZA
- Last Last, Burna Boy
- Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj
- Wait For U, Future Feat. Drake and Tems
Best International Act
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Ella Mai (UK)
- Ko (South Africa)
- L7nnon (Brazil)
- Stormzy (UK)
- Tiakola (France)
- Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Camidoh (Ghana)
- Flo (UK)
- Libianca (Cameroon)
- Maureen (France)
- MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
- Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
- Raye (UK)
- Werenoi (France)
BET Her
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- Boy's A Liar Pt. 2, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
- Break My Soul, Beyonce
- Her, Megan Thee Stallion
- Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Rihanna and Ludwig Goransson
- Players, Coi Leray
- Special, Lizzo
Best Movie
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Creed 3
- Emancipation
- Nope
- The Woman King
- Till
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
- Amin Joseph
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
- Donald Glover
- Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Janelle James
- Janelle Monáe
- Keke Palmer
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Youngstars Award
- Akira Akbar
- Alaya High
- Demi Singleton
- Genesis Denise
- Marsai Martin
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Alexis Morris
- Allyson Felix
- Angel Reese
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha'carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge
- Bubba Wallace
- Gervonta Davis
- Jalen Hurts
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
