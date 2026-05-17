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Drake named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2026 in a single day

Drake named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2026 in a single day
Drake's ninth studio album Iceman is his first solo project since 2023's For All the Dogs.
PHOTO: Instagram/Drake
PUBLISHED ONMay 17, 2026 3:14 AM

Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2026 in a single day.

Friday (May 15) marked Iceman his ninth studio album, and the star's first solo project since 2023's For All the Dogs and the LP and its opening track Make Them Cry becoming the most-streamed record and the most-streamed song, respectively, in a day of the year so far.

Spotify announced on Instagram: "On May 15, Drake became Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2026 in a single day, Iceman became the most-streamed album of 2026 in a single day, and Make Them Cry became the most-streamed song in a single day in 2026 so far."

The five-time Grammy winner, 39, revealed his dad, Dennis Graham, has cancer in the emotional lyrics of Make Them Cry which dropped on Friday alongside Iceman, and surprise albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti.

Drake sings in the song: "My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages. Trust me when I say there's plenty things I'd rather be facing (For real)/And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I'll gladly explain it."

Drake real name Aubrey Graham also spoke about his parents, including his 66-year-old mum, Sandi Graham, later on in the tune.

The rapper-and-singer continued: "I know for sure that my parents, they look at me and see an overcomer/I'm looking back at them and these days, I see an older couple."

Drake also used the song to admit his worries about ageing.

He continued: "I'm 'bout to turn forty, dog, I'm battlin' ageing.

"I'm battlin' the fact that the album ain't even drop and already they a**** complainin'/F*** it, I'll battle the label/F*** it, I'll battle the majors.

"I'll battle the stations 'til my a** is back in rotation/Shout out to the real fans that knew what I had in the basement/Shout out to the fake fans, I thought we had an arrangement."

Drake's team put a huge ice block tower estimated to be around 15 feet high, 20 feet long, and 15 feet wide in a car park in downtown Toronto, Canada, and he told fans the release date of Iceman was inside.

The promo stunt – in addition to a social media announcement came after the One Dance hitmaker admitted he was tired of the standard album rollout process and needed a "challenge", during an interview with Complex.

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