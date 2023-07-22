Drake opens up on love life, says he won’t marry fellow celebrity

Drake won't marry a fellow celebrity because famous people "aren't that intriguing".

The rapper opened up about his love life during an appearance on Bobbi Althoff's The Really Good Podcast, revealing he can't see himself ending up with a partner who is also in the public eye because he's not keen on dating someone in the spotlight.

Drake made the admission after asking host Bobbi who she could see him marrying and after she chose Beyonce, the musician said: "Ok, someone else, 'cause Beyonce's married."

"Pick someone else. It doesn't have to be someone famous. I probably will end up marrying someone that's not famous. Famous people really aren't that, aren't that anything. They're not that intriguing."

He went on to add: "I'm not really a celebrity chaser."

Drake, 36, has a six-year-old son with his ex Sophie Brussaux, but he's never made it down the aisle and he admits he wouldn't be a very good husband while he's so focused on his career.

He explained: "It [marriage] seems like a thing of ancient times. I think I will eventually [get married]. I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now. Just consistency."

"I think my life, my work is my priority so then I wouldn't want to not be able to contribute as a partner. I don't wanna get married 'cause I don't wanna disappoint someone. And I'm not like Amish."

Drake has previously dated fellow celebrities in the past with the star enjoying a lengthy on and off relationship with pop star Rihanna while he was also rumoured to have romanced Jennifer Lopez and model Hailey Bieber.

