Drake stuns fans by getting new face tattoo

Drake has stunned fans by getting a new face tattoo that says "miskeen" — which apparently translates as "poor" or "sweet".

The rapper, 37, born Aubrey Drake Graham, was photographed with the word inked above his right eyebrow — which fans have pointed out the word translates to 'poor' or 'pathetic' in Arabic and Amharic.

Now Toronto also reported the word is also "commonly used in the hitmaker's hometown of Toronto to describe a 'sweet and innocent' person".

A professional-looking photograph of Drake with the tattoo was posted on the Instagram of a cinematographer and director called Brent Kole.

Drake hasn't spoken about the tattoo or revealed why he chose to get the inking.

Fans pointed out the "irony" of Drake apparently calling himself 'poor' with the inking given his massive wealth, with one saying on X: "The dude lives in a US$150 million (S$201 million) mansion."

Another added: "If Drake is miskeen what's the word for the rest of us?"

Drake owns a mansion in Toronto reportedly worth US$100 million and showed off his luxurious 50,000 square foot home, which he calls The Embassy, during his cover shoot with Architectural Digest in April 2020.

The property features a marble interior and Art Deco finishes, as well as an NBA-regulated basketball court.

Drake told Architectural Digest about the sprawling property: "It's overwhelming high luxury. That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings."

The rapper built the home with the intention of it standing for more than 100 years in the town he grew up in, adding: "I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel.

"It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

Drake also told The Hollywood Reporter he has a collection of Birkin bags in his home he has been collecting for his future wife.

His other home is a 18,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home worth US$65 million, which he put up for rent in 2021 for an estimated US$215,000 per month.

