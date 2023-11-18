Drew Barrymore fears addiction to cosmetic surgery

Drew Barrymore fears she'd get addicted to cosmetic surgery.

The 48-year-old actress and talk show host - who had her first stint in rehab when she was just 13 years old - can't see herself "resorting" to going under the knife and admitted she'd be hesitant mostly because she is concerned about getting obsessive over chasing perfection.

She told People magazine: "I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible.

"I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it...

"I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done. That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

Drew - who has Olive, 11, and Frankie, nine, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - joked: "And I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"

And Drew insisted there is no need to worry about getting older, but people should focus their concerns on their health instead.

She said: "It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing. Embracing ageing is such positive, healthy messaging.

"Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril.

"If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things - including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all."

Drew previously vowed to show her daughters that ageing is a "luxury".

She said at the time: "If we're lucky, we are all going to age. I just want them to be at peace with who they are and not what they look like. If they are good, cool people, that's all I care about."