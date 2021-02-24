Drew Barrymore spent time 'in a padded room' in a full psychiatric ward as a teenager

Her mom Jaid Barrymore had her admitted to a facility when she was 13 because she had "too many resources" and her behaviour was getting out of control. When she was inside the centre, the regime was tough.

She told SiriusXM DJ Howard Stern: "I used to laugh at those, like, Malibu 30 day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had.

"I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Eyes Psychiatric. And you couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up.

"I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control. So, you know, sometimes it was as humorous as that and sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in the [padded room]."

The former child star would be forced to "cool out" for hours on end in the room, sometimes with her hands tied behind her back, and though it was an extreme form of discipline, she admitted it was what she needed.

Drew said: "I asked myself like, why is this happening? And I thought, maybe you need the craziest form of structure because everything was so accessible, available and screwed up in your world that maybe it's going to take something like this for you to kickstart the rest of your life.

"And that didn't come for probably about six to eight months. The first six to eight months, I was just so angry. I couldn't see straight."

Looking back now, the 45-year-old actress - who has daughters Olive, eight, and Frankie, six, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - can understand her mother's decision to have her admitted.

She said: "I think after, you know, 30 years of therapy, and a lot of soul-searching and having kids myself, you know, I think she created a monster. And she didn't know what to do with the monster.

"She probably felt like she had nowhere to turn. And I'm sure she lived with a lot of guilt for years, about creating the monster but then I think she lived in a lot of pain that I also wouldn't talk to her for a long time."

Drew sought emancipation from her parents when she was 14 and she admitted she felt "guilty" for doing so, because she knows how hard it must have been.

She said: "I can't have her feel bad anymore. I'm sure she's already made the crap out of herself for having a daughter who wouldn't speak to her.

"I mean, the pain that I went through from that - I felt so guilty. Denying my mom access to me, it felt like I was cutting off the source of life. It was as hard of a feeling as I've ever experienced. Definitely the worst pain I've ever known."

Drew got sober in her teens but after divorcing Will in 2016, she admitted she "definitely turned to drinking and eating" but sought help from her loved ones when she realised she was "slowly dying inside."

She said: "I luckily have really great friends who are real a** kickers and who are really honest with me - I've always chosen that no-bulls*** group."