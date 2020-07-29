Drinking warm water kills all viruses? Hong Kong celeb Fiona Sit shares wrong Covid-19 prevention tips

Covid-19 has been raging around the world for months, and you would expect many people to already know the facts about the pandemic and the actual ways that help prevent infection.

But that may not be the case for Hong Kong singer-actress Fiona Sit.

The 38-year-old tested for the coronavirus recently after her friend, TVB singer Zaina Sze, was hospitalised for Covid-19.

Luckily for Fiona, her results came back negative. But perhaps spooked by her close brush with the pandemic, she uploaded a string of four clips on Covid-19 prevention tips to Instagram Story yesterday (July 28), Hong Kong website HK01 said.

Although the tips included hand-washing and mask-wearing, several others were erroneous.

Like how the coronavirus "hates the sun", how it is "not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26 or 27 degrees", and "drinking warm water is effective for all viruses".

During an experiment, scientists had to bring the temperature close to boiling point to kill the virus completely.

Netizens reportedly did not take to it kindly, mocking Fiona for spreading misinformation.

"Many places have a temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius but there are still Covid-19 cases there," HK01 quoted a netizen.

