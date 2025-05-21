Dropout Kings lead singer Adam Ramey dies aged 32.

Lead singer of the Dropout Kings Adam Ramey has died aged 32.

His passing was announced online by his bandmates, who confirmed the news on Monday (May 19) but did not disclose his cause of death.

They said on social media Adam was like a "brother" to them, adding: "Life comes at you in ways you can never predict."

The rap-metal band also praised the musician's "passion, energy and love for music" which they said "shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives".

They added: "Adam's spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can.

"Thank you for everything, Chip. Rest in power, Adam. We'll always love you, fam."

Adam, who was instrumental in forming Dropout Kings in 2016, led the group as vocalist on their two albums, AudioDope and Riot Music.

Initially called Phoenix Down, the band changed their name the following year.

Adam was also a father, often sharing heartfelt reflections on parenthood on Instagram.

His most recent post showed a picture of his son, accompanied by the caption: "Praise to the most high, thankful for all my blessings and grateful for this family and life of mine. Happy Easter everybody."

Reflecting on his role as a dad in a 2024 post, Adam said: "Back at home from this amazing EU/UK run. Finally reunited with the lights of my life.

"It brings tears to my eyes putting everything into perspective of how far I've come. Life can be terrifying and brutal.

"But, it can also be the most gratifying and beautiful thing too."

He continued: "I've made so many mistakes in my life. But I truly wouldn't change a thing — especially the terrible parts. Be thankful for the bad things.

"It brought me here and made me who I am now as I write this. And for once, I can actually say that I like this person.

"All I want for my son is for him to be a good man. I don't care what he does. He just needs to be that and I'll always be proud."

Adam's final live show took place in February 2024 at the Orpheum in Tampa, Florida.

Dropout Kings still had performances listed on their website for later in the year at the time of his death. The band rose to prominence in 2021 with their hit single Virus, which reached the Top 40 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.

Alongside his music career, Adam ran a company called PUS Digital Marketing.

