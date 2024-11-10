Dua Lip 'heartbroken' after cancelling Jakarta concert over safety concerns

Dua Lipa is heartbroken after being forced to cancel a concert over safety concerns.

The 29-year-old singer was due to perform in in Jakarta, Indonesia over the weekend as part of the Asian leg of her Radical Optimism tour but she has axed the gig due to concerns about the staging.

She wrote on Instagram: "I am heartbroken to share that I won't be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday, Nov 9.

"I am there in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging.

"I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta.

"Refunds will be made from your point of purchase. I love you all and truly can't wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, it was recently speculated that Dua is set to release a live album.

The pop star took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month, and it has now been revealed not only has the show been filmed for a television special, but will also will be released as a standalone record.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua wanted to give something back to her fans after an amazing year. She's dabbled with live releases before, such as with her Brit Awards performance but this is the first time she will release a full live album.

"It's expected to be announced in the coming weeks."

Dua's setlist at the Royal Albert Hall was made up of hits such as Don't Start Now and Be the One, as well Dance the Night from Barbie and she even performed a duet of Cold Heart with Sir Elton Jonn.

It is thought that An Audience with Dua Lipa will air on ITV1 at some point before the festive period is out, and that the Training Season hitmaker will follow in the footsteps of Adele and Kylie Minogue with the special, but unlike her predecessors, she will not be taking questions from the audience.