Dua Lipa and Callum Turner make relationship Instagram official

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have made their relationship Instagram official.

The singer has been romantically linked with the 34-year-old actor since January and though neither of them have commented on the speculation, the 28-year-old star has confirmed the rumours as part of a post celebrating her weekend at Glastonbury, where she made her first headline appearance.

In amongst a number of photos and video recaps from her time at the festival, Dua shared a photo of herself and Callum staring into each other's eyes while they lay on the grass.

She captioned the post: "Dancing until you see the sunrise at Stone Circle is the Glasto ritual."

Dua was first linked to Callum at the Masters of Air premiere in London on Jan 11, when TMZ reported they were slow dancing and getting close at the afterparty.

Days later, the New York Post's PageSix column shared pictures of them leaving Callum's Q+A event for the TV series in Santa Monica, which they reportedly left to dine with friends at R+D Kitchen.

In addition, the couple were also seen together at events including afterparties for the Grammy Awards, Baftas, and Brit Awards, as well as the Time100 Gala.

Dua — whose relationship with Romain Favras, ended last year — previously admitted she finds dating "confusing".

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing.

"It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person."

Meanwhile, the singer admitted headlining Glastonbury was a "massive dream come true" when she took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday (June 28) night.

The singer — who performed for 1 hour 45 minutes — told the crowd: "Wow, Glastonbury!

"It's a lot to take in. Can we put the house lights on? I want to see everybody... Oh man, this is a massive, massive dream come true for me.

"When I wrote it down I was very specific. I said I wanted to headline the Pyramid Stage on a Friday... because then I knew I could party for the next two days in the best place on Earth!"

