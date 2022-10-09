Dua Lipa shoots down dating rumours

Dua Lipa insists she is single and says she loves being "alone" and "quite selfish".

The singer, 27, made the declaration following rumours she's dating her TV host friend Trevor Noah, 38, after the pair were spotted having dinner together last week.

Dua said on the new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service: "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time.

"It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Talking to friend Charli XCX, 30, on the episode, Dua added relationships have not left her time to focus on herself.

She said: "When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down – I think it's a Leo (star sign) thing – it makes a big difference."

Her comments come after Dua ended her two-year relationship with model Anwar Hadid, 23, in December last year. Prior to this, she dated model Isaac Carew for five years.

Dua and outgoing Daily Show host Trevor were pictured kissing and hugging while out for dinner at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily's in New York City's East Village.

Despite fans stirring rumours the pair were an item on the back of their night together, People reported their relationship is platonic, with a source telling the publication they are "just friends".

Trevor's exes include actress Minka Kelly, 42, from whom he split in May after they started dating in 2020.

Dua told the June/July issue of Vogue after her split with Anwar she was content being by herself and had been on solo dinner trips, adding: "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone…

"I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"