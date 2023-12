Dua Lipa splits from filmmaker Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa has split from filmmaker Romain Gavras.

The 28-year-old pop star and the 42-year-old director were first linked together in February but just months later, they have called time on their romance.

A source told the Sun in Sunday's (Dec 3) Bizarre column: "Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love.

"She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.

"Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn't plan on slowing down for anything or anyone."

Meanwhile, Dua previously claimed she learned "so much" about herself while she was single after splitting from Anwar Hadid in 2021.

She told the Check In podcast: "I think you get to learn so much about yourself.

"I think a lot of people wish their singledom away looking for someone else, but I think the whole point of spending that time alone is to really figure out what you need, and who you are in the silence and who you are without someone.

"I think that's the best bit, and then, of course, just enjoying your girl time or whatever it is."

Dua's experience of the single life taught her a lot about herself.

She shared: "You're discovering yourself, you're figuring out what you like, what you don't like, what you deserve, what serves you and doesn't in certain instances."

