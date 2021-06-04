Dua Lipa thanks social media trolls for inspiring her to improve

Dua Lipa has thanked social media trolls for inspiring her to improve.

The 25-year-old singer was criticised for her stage performances early in her career and Dua thinks it ultimately made her a better dancer.

Dua - who released her self-titled debut album back in June 2017 - said on Instagram Stories: "Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been listening to my music from the very beginning.

"It's been four years since my debut album and I'm so grateful for all the incredible opportunities and amazing people I've met and incredible lessons I've learned... touring for like three years, getting bullied online, which made me want to dance my a*** off, and just really get better - so thank you so much.

"For all things good and bad - for helping me grow. I'm forever grateful, and I'm excited for you guys to see what we've got coming up next."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/dualipa

Dua has topped charts around the world over recent years, but she recently insisted it's harder for women to achieve success in the music industry.

The London-born star - who released her second album, Future Nostalgia, last year - vowed to pave the way for more women in the industry and admitted she likes to prove her critics wrong.

She said: "For women, it's a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music.

"In a perfect world, we wouldn't have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, 'I must be heard.'

"But that is the world we're in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I'm stubborn."