Duchess Meghan bakes Archie a cake for his first birthday, Prince Harry blows up balloons

Duchess Meghan baked her son Archie a smash cake for his first birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry - who are now living in Los Angeles after stepping down as senior British royals earlier this year - marked the tot's big day on May 6 with the popular messy homemade strawberry-and-cream cake.

Harry decorated the $18 million mansion they are staying in - which is owned by actor-and-director Tyler Perry - with lots of balloons and decorations, with a source telling PEOPLE that the family enjoyed a "really simple but incredibly joyous" day.

The insider said: "Meghan made the cake - strawberries and cream. And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."

The couple are then believed to have made sure little Archie's godparents and family members got a video call from their little bundle of joy.

Not all of the godparents have been made public knowledge, but Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee, his and brother Prince William's nanny Tiggy Pettifer, and childminder Mark Dyer are among them.

The source continued: "They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day."

What's more, Archie had fun playing with their two dogs, a beagle named Guy and their black labrador, which the couple adopted in 2018.

Their son "is best friends with his dogs", with the insider adding that: "They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

A video of Meghan reading the children's book Duck! Rabbit! to Archie was also posted on charity Save The Children's Instagram page to mark the tot's birthday.

The clip was released as part of their Save With Stories campaign to help children whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.