Duffer Brothers to limit new characters & focus on existing ones for Stranger Things season 5

With the immense success of Stranger Things, it is no wonder that the Netflix-backed series is getting ready for its fifth and final season.

At the heart of it all lies the many interesting characters that have graced Hawkins, such as the amazing Eddie Munson in the latest season, but for creators the Duffer Brothers, a different approach might be needed for season 5 of Stranger Things.

PHOTO: Netflix

Speaking to IndieWire, the pair knows that the balance between new and existing characters is a delicate one and that answering fans' expectations is crucial.

"Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they're going to be an integral part of the narrative," Ross Duffer explained.

"But every time we do that, we're nervous, because you go, 'We've got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we're spending with a new character, we're taking time away from one of the other actors.' So we're just very, very careful about who we're introducing."

Matt Duffer echoed the sentiment, with Stranger Things Season 5 more likely to focus more on the existing cast rather than having more people join the show.

"I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We're doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess."

As for details about the upcoming season, there is still nothing concrete to share on that front. We do know that it will likely be shorter than Season 4, and viewers can expect things to ramp up quickly as the end draws near.

Having already passed one billion hours viewed on Netflix, the upcoming Season 5 of Stranger Things will have much to live up to, but considering the fervour the series has built up, that wouldn't be an issue.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.