Duffy shares poignant new song after opening up about kidnap and rape ordeal

Duffy has shared a poignant new song after opening up about her kidnap and rape ordeal.

The 35-year-old singer posted a track titled River In The Sky to her Instagram account on Thursday (June 18), just a few months after she revealed earlier this year she had stayed away from the spotlight for 10 years after being "raped, drugged, and held captive".

Alongside the track, she wrote: "For the better days to come, Duffy".

River In The Sky - a deeply personal and emotional piano-driven song - will only be made available across Duffy's social media platforms.

On the track, she sings: "I am alone, afraid of the dark, she sings in the night, holds me close to her heart. My only friend who can comprehend why she visits me time and again like a river in the sky, why oh why do we cry."

The song - which also discusses the star's desire to be unburdened - comes as the second piece released by Duffy since she retreated from the spotlight, after she dropped a radio-only song titled Something Beautiful in March.

Duffy opened up further about her horrific ordeal in April, when she claimed she spent four weeks barely conscious and has no idea what happened in that month until her attacker took her to an undisclosed "foreign country", where he sexually assaulted her in a hotel room.

She wrote in a lengthy post on her website: "It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country.

"I can't remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle.

"I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened.

"I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him…

"I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive."