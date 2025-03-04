'Dummies!' Red carpet host laments fellow Oscars media didn't recognise Rowoon, gets flying kiss from him

The who's who of Hollywood were in attendance at the Academy Awards on March 2, but one presenter went viral for gushing over Korean singer-actor Rowoon.

In a video posted by CTV's Etalk on TikTok, Canadian host Elaine 'Lainey' Lui said: "He's a major K-pop star. I don't know what he's doing here but I am losing it!"

Her co-host Liz Trinnear called his outfit, which included a bejewelled jacket from Amiri's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection and a brooch with over six carats of diamonds from Tiffany & Co, "amazing".

"He's so beautiful, I'm gonna cry," 51-year-old Lainey added, hand over mouth.

However, she said "the problem is that most of the press on the carpet don't know what a big deal he is", joking that they were "dummies".

Then Rowoon caught a glimpse of Etalk's camera, and Lainey turned around to wave and call out to him.

The 28-year-old, a former member of K-pop boy band SF9, seemed bewildered and pointed to himself in question as Lainey asserted: "Yes, you! We're big fans! We love you!"

He blew Lainey and Liz two kisses and made a shaka (hang loose) sign, to their delight.

Fans called Lainey "so real" for her reaction to Rowoon, noticing she even had tears in her eyes.

"Girl, breathe! But yes, I would've had the same reaction," another wrote.

Rowoon, known for his roles in Extraordinary You (2019) and The King's Affection (2021), also stars in the upcoming K-drama The Murky Stream, set to be released in September on Disney+.

He is also working on his debut solo album.

Lisa becomes first K-pop singer to perform at the Oscars

Rowoon wasn't the only K-pop star in attendance, considering Blackpink's Lisa made history by becoming the first one to perform at the Oscars.

The 27-year-old rapper-singer walked the red carpet in a custom Markgong tuxedo-esque dress with a red flower on her lapel.

She later changed into an embellished black gown to perform a James Bond medley with Doja Cat and Raye, who also appear on the track Born Again off Lisa's new album Alter Ego.

She sang Live and Let Die by Wings, Doja sang Don Black's Diamonds Are Forever while Raye rounded up the tribute with Adele's Skyfall.

