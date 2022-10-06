Dune: The Sisterhood prequel series at HBO Max casts Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson

HBO Max's Dune prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood has cast Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson in lead roles.

Watson will play Valya Harkonnen whilst Henderson will play Tula Harkonnen. The character descriptions say the two sisters "have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organisation of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit."

Watson is a two-time best actress Oscar nominee for her work on Breaking the Waves and Hilary and Jackie. Watson's other film credits include Red Dragon and The Book Thief. As for television, the actress earned an Emmy nomination for her supporting role in the hit HBO limited series Chernobyl.

Henderson is perhaps best known for her role in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as Moaning Myrtle, as well as her roles in the Bridget Jones franchise. Henderson also starred in Trainspotting and Okja.

Dune: The Sisterhood was first ordered straight to series at HBO Max in June 2019. Chernobyl director Johan Renck has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of the Dune prequel series.

As the title suggests, Dune: The Sisterhood follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The show is set 10,000 years prior to the events of the first Dune movie.