Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ announced, releases March 2023

Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Dungeon & Dragons film finally has a name – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Set to release on March 3, 2023, the name was revealed at the first-ever D&D Direct announcement showcase stream.

Here is the announcement video.

While there isn’t more than that, we know from an earlier interview with lead Chris Pine that the movie is a blend of high fantasy adventure and comedy. It will also be a reboot of the Dungeons & Dragons film series, a trilogy that began with 2000’s Dungeons & Dragons that frankly flopped at the box office.

And from the D&D Direct clip, we also know that it will be set in the Sword Coast region, which is where some of the more well-known cities of the Forgotten Realms are located, such as Baldur’s Gate, Waterdeep and Neverwinter.

You can watch that part of the announcement below.

As a quick side note, in the same D&D Direct stream, we also learnt that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be leaving early access in 2023, Wizards of the Coast is reintroducing two classic D&D campaigns into 5E with Spelljammer: Adventures in Space and Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, and launching a new Dragonlance tactical board game, Warriors of Krynn.

As for the Dungeons & Dragons movie, its production has had quite an adventure so far. It began back in 2013 when both Hasbro and Warner Bros claimed rights to their version of the Dungeons & Dragons adaptation that they were both producing separately.

The lawsuit was eventually settled in 2015, with the Warner Bros film set for pre-production with Hasbro.

Then in 2017, the film was moved by Hasbro to Paramount Pictures with a release date of 2021. It was subsequently delayed a couple of times due to scheduling conflicts and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, with both also serving as screenplay writers alongside Michael Gilio.

Story credit goes to Chris McKay and Michael Gilio. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant as the antagonist.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be out in theatres on March 3, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.