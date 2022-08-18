Dwayne Johnson asks for removal of Black Adam from 2019's Shazam film

Black Adam is making his way to cinemas really soon, and while this solo movie will be the first-ever outing for the DC character, the anti-hero could have appeared on screen much sooner.

Had Warner Bros stuck to their original plan for Shazam!, both Shazam and the anticipated anti-hero would've been introduced at the same time in the 2019 movie.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, actor Dwayne Johnson revealed that he was against the idea as he felt that despite both characters having close ties in the comics, combining both in a single film would not be ideal for Black Adam's story.

"When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie. Now that was the goal – so it wasn't a complete surprise.

But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, 'We can't make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice.' It would've been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam," said Johnson.

The actor recalled that given his view on the project, he reached out to the studio to make his point, one he characterised as being an "unpopular" opinion.

In the end, Warner Bros. accepted his suggestion of separating both projects.

Johnson has teased a bright and vibrant future for the DCEU and has promised on several occasions that the emergence of his character will change the landscape of the DC universe for fans.

Black Adam is set to premiere in theatres on Oct 21.

