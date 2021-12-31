Dwayne Johnson calls out Vin Diesel's 'manipulation' to rejoin Fast & Furious franchise

Even though the Fast & Furious franchise is reaching the end of the road, the feud between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel just received a fresh pump of fuel.

The co-stars have been in a public feud since 2016 when they clashed on the set of The Fate of the Furious. Since then the two have exchanged comments on each other via social media posts and interviews.

One will imagine that it gets tiring after a few years but as seen in Diesel’s Instagram post and Johnson’s recent interview with CNN, they’re not putting the fire out anytime soon.

In the interview, the 49-year-old wrestler turned actor and producer said that he had connected with Diesel in June and told him that there was “no chance” of him reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 10.

Diesel later made an Instagram post in November publicly asking Johnson to rejoin the beloved movie franchise – to which Johnson calls “an example of his manipulation”.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” explained Johnson.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

In the Instagram post, Diesel had called Johnson his “little brother” and said that his children called Johnson “Uncle Dwayne”. He also called on Johnson to “rise to the occasion” and fulfill his destiny to play Hobbs in the franchise’s finale.