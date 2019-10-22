Dwayne Johnson confirms Black Adam will begin shooting next year

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that Black Adam will start shooting next summer.

The 47-year-old action star is playing Black Adam in an upcoming movie based upon the character, who is a recurring enemy of superhero Shazam in the DC Comics series.

Johnson - who served as an executive producer on DC Extended Universe film Shazam!, which his movie will be connected too - has been developing the project for the past 10 years but he has now revealed that filming is set to begin in the next few months and he can't wait to get started.

The Rampage star responded on Twitter to an image of what he would look like as the character, writing: "Very cool man, thank you. Amazing detail. This project has been with me for over 10yrs. Production begins this July. Appreciate the support."

The Rock was originally meant to portray Black Adam in the Shazam! movie, which starred Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as teenager Billy Batson and his superhero alter ego, respectively, until a decision was made to build the story by giving the anti-hero his own standalone film first.

The movie's main antagonist was Dr. Sivana, portrayed by Mark Strong.

Jaume Collet-Sera - who has directed Dwayne's upcoming Disney action-adventure Jungle Cruise - has been linked to the film. The film will be produced by FlynnPictureCo and Seven Bucks Productions.

Shazam! proved to be a hit when it was released earlier this year, grossing $364 million (S$495 million) at the worldwide box office. A sequel is in the works and director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return.

More about
movies celebrities Hollywood

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
Thai king strips &#039;disloyal&#039; new royal consort of titles
Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES