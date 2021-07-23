Dwayne Johnson confirms he won't be returning for Fast & Furious 10 and 11

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel might have ended, but that doesn’t mean that the former will be joining the Fast & Furious family for its final two rides. In a new interview with SlashFilm, the Luke Hobbes actor has confirmed that he won’t be in the final two mainline movies.

The statement came as part of his address to Diesel’s recent comments, in which his co-star suggested that his method of “tough love” towards Johnson was actually meant as an encouragement to help bring out a better performance.

Responding in kind, Johnson said he laughed hard when he heard that, before dropping the announcement of his retirement from the franchise.

“I laughed and I laughed hard,” the man said. “I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

While things are certainly not cast in stone, The Rock’s decision seems to be pretty resolute and clear, which means the probability of his return is likely to be extremely low.

Still, there’s enough ambiguity for some hope that he will star in other side Fast and Furious entries and spin-offs, such as the sequel to Hobbs & Shaw.

It’s not end of the road for the family, but it sure does feel like it. After all, good things will have to come to an end.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson shares stories from his crazy youth in Young Rock

This article was first published in Geek Culture.