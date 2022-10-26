Dwayne Johnson defies fate, says dead Black Adam character will return in future DCEU movies

All good things must come to an end. But not anytime soon. DC’s Black Adam hit cinemas last week and debuted Dwayne The Rock Johnson as the titular hero. The movie also introduced a new team of superheroes called the Justice Society of America or just Justice Society for short.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Adam

In Black Adam, the anti-hero’s fight against foreign military oppressors occupying Kahndaq caught the watchful eye of the Justice Society, made up of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). In a twist of events, the team of supers ended up teaming up with the brutal and violent Black Adam to defeat an even bigger villain called Sabbac.

Though the villain did get defeated at the end of the day, it came with a big cost – losing Doctor Fate. In his attempt to release Black Adam from imprisonment and save Hawkman’s life, Fate ended up facing Sabbac alone. Fate was successful, but he paid for it with his life. His death was tragic to say the least.

However, Johnson has taken to Twitter to soothe broken hearts and confirmed that Doctor Fate’s story is far from over. Brosnan’s superhero is one of Johnson’s favourites too and the star has reassured fans that they will see more of him.

Dr Fate is one of my favorites too and you will see more of him. I promise.

We wanted #BlackAdam to be visually stunning so thank you for that nod.

Even before Black Adam premiered, the cast and creators announced that there are plans for more stories for the members of the Justice Society in the DCEU. This is especially since part of the purpose of Black Adam was to introduce the team to the DCEU and establish its presence in the universe. The movie did the groundwork effectively and Brosnan’s performance was undoubtedly a standout so it would be a shame to not see Fate again in future movies.

There are plenty of ways to bring the character back in the DCEU – flashbacks, a prequel film or even leverage on a Multiverse concept – but whether Brosnan will be the one wearing the gold mask remains to be seen.

Until the inevitable sequel arrives, Black Adam can be seen in theatres now. You can read our review here.

