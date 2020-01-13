Dwayne Johnson is to star in a comedy series inspired by his life

The former professional wrestler is to star in a new one-camera comedy series for NBC called Young Rock, which will focus on his "formative years".

The news that 11 episodes have been ordered was announced on Saturday (Jan 11) at the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

The pilot is co-written by Fresh Off the Boat's Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang while Dwayne will executive produce, along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Meanwhile, Dwayne recently opened up about how he finds it "incredibly difficult" being a film star. While he was named the highest-paid actor in the world between 2018 and 2019, he doesn't feel worthy of the status.

He admitted: "So, what it takes to become ... we'll just say a bankable actor - you guys could say 'biggest movie star in the world' - it takes, again, hard work and perseverance. And again it takes context and perspective, especially when you get into this world of Hollywood and the business of Hollywood. 

"Because it is so demanding and it's incredibly difficult. Yes, being in the ring is incredibly difficult, but the scope of the audience and the world that you now entertain and are responsible for in movies is global. This is why it requires a consistent and very constant daily hard work. 

"And also, very important is trust your gut and trust your instincts on what the audience will really enjoy and love. That's the most important thing."

Dwayne was named the highest paid actor of 2019, after having made a whopping $89.4 million (S$120 million) between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

