Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is open to the idea of running for the US Presidency.

The wrestler-turned-actor was recently approached by political parties about the possibility of running for the White House, after a poll showed that he has significant support from the public — but Dwayne is currently focused on his family life.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: "It's crazy, and it's wild. This run for President talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years. And it just never stops being surreal.

"It was incredible. It came from DC. We sat down. The poll was something like almost 50 per cent of Americans would support me running for President. It was just crazy."

Dwayne, 51, has three daughters and he's focused on parenthood for the time being.

Asked if he'd seriously consider running for the White House, Dwayne replied: "I think down the road for sure.

"I've said this before: I'm a proud girl, dad. I have a 22-year-old, I have a seven, and I have a five. So they're all age ranges.

"My 22-year-old ... I like to say we grew up together, and at that time, I was wrestling full time, 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year. So, I was always gone. And I know what that's like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around, with my seven and my five-year-old, I want to be a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me."

Dwayne previously revealed that he wants to "unite" America.

In 2021, the Hollywood star suggested that he could run for the White House in a bid to create unity.

Dwayne told TODAY: "I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

