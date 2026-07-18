Dylan Sprouse holds intruder at gunpoint during attempted break-in

Dylan Sprouse held an intruder at gunpoint during an attempted home invasion.

The 33-year-old actor was at home with his wife Barbara Palvin in April when a man attempted to break into their property late at night.

Appearing on his own Wildmen podcast, he told co-host Brendan Columbus: "Barbara and I were ripping Pokemon packs. She pulls huge.

"Flash forward, it's 12:30 at night, and I'm lying on the couch playing video games... I never lock my front door until I go to bed.

"I really shouldn't be saying this, but I've started to now, so nice try... So, I'm lying on the couch, and I don't hear him come through the gate.

"All of a sudden, I'm hearing a rattle on my front door, and the first thought that goes through my head is [it's] my dad who comes by anytime he wants, [but] he would never show up at 12:30, because he's in bed by 8.

"And the second thought that went through my head is someone's trying to steal our Pokemon cards."

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star added that his wife's life is "obviously" the most valuable thing in their home.

Dylan recalled looking at his front door camera, and thinking: "From the moment he's trying to get from the door and turns away — 20 seconds outside with a gun. Upstairs, grab the 1911 Kimber, downstairs, out the door in 20 seconds."

When he got upstairs, his wife asked if someone was trying to break in, and she got the police on the phone.

He continued: "I'm standing by the side, and I go, 'Who's there?' again," Sprouse said. "He goes, 'Nobody!'

"And I know he's over there, so I have my gun raised and he walks out and the first thing I notice [as] he comes into the light, he's walking really slow and he has a cigarette in one hand and a longboard skateboard in the other.

"That was my immediate lock, I went, 'He must be kind of tweaking.' I go, 'Hey, follow me. We're going to go out my property. Walk slow, keep your hands out, like, I don't want any funny business.'

"So, he complies. He's really mellow about it. He's not crazy."

The former child star claimed the attempted intruder had no idea where he was, while Dylan noticed some wires and a "bulge on his chest", which ended up being a fanny pack.

The actor said: "Case closed. Didn't press charges, he got in the slammer because of his previous arrest warrants and I want to have him on the pod."

Meanwhile, Dylan has also cleared up a previous report suggesting he "tackle" the man, which "never" happened.

But quipped: "Everybody thinks I did and I'm not correcting them. I want people to think I did, because it's cool."

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