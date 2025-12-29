'A city that breathes': Dylan Wang goes on adventure in Singapore, promotes tourism

To locals, Singapore is often perceived as a fast-paced metropolis. But to Chinese actor Dylan Wang, a visit here makes him want to "take it slow".

In a series of YouTube videos uploaded by Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the 27-year-old is seen embarking on an adventure in our sunny island, visiting various attractions and regaling his experiences.

Dylan was here in early October to attend the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix, taking selfies from the viewing deck and posting them on his social media accounts, tagging STB. Thus, fans speculated that the video series was filmed during this period.

On Saturday (Dec 27), Dylan brought attention to the video series through an Instagram post captioned: "Explore Singapore with me, let's go! Full episodes on @visit_singapore's YouTube #VisitSingapore #Singapore #PassionMadePossible #WeDontWaitForFun"

Fans were ecstatic, with one commenting: "Ready to follow Dylan's footsteps in Singapore!"

Another said: "Gosh…. The Singaporeans are so lucky to have you there. Enjoy your adventure, Didi (Dylan's nickname)!"

The Dylan Wang in #VisitSingapore video series begins with him laying down the objective of his island adventure: "Singapore is a city that breathes. Walking on the streets, the sunlight, the trees and the chirping birds all seem to remind me to slow down.

"For this trip, I want to take it slow and maybe I'll stumble upon new surprises or spark fresh inspirations."

In the first video titled Wild Side Unleashed, he explores River Wonders where he sees animals like crocodiles, pandas, jaguars and even gets to hold hands with the attraction's famed capybara Moe.

Thereafter, he stops by Bird Paradise to go on an avian-spotting mission, before heading to Tanjong Pagar Basketball Court to shoot some hoops with locals.

Ending the day with dinner at Chatterbox — a local restaurant serving authentic Singapore street food — he feasts with teammates on Hainanese chicken rice and lobster laksa.

In the second video uploaded a day later (Dec 28) titled Exploring a City in Nature, Dylan goes to the iconic Ion Orchard shopping mall, where he unveils his reason for coming to Singapore: to collaborate with local illustrator Ah Guo for a joint collection with his fashion brand D.Desirable.

The pair speak about combining their brands' signature elements onto D.Desirable's clothes and blind boxes, with Dylan praising Ah Guo's use of "striking" colours in his works.

He then pays a visit to the Ion Sky observation deck, the highest point along Orchard Road where lush places like the Botanic Gardens can be seen. "Only when you stand high can you see far," he reflected.

Dylan wraps up his time at Ion Orchard with a spread of local delights, tasting treats like ice kachang, soya bean milk, desserts from Bengawan Solo and kaya toast from Toast Box.

Finally, in the third and last video uploaded on Monday (Dec 29) titled A Taste of Tradition, Dylan opens the video in a truly Singaporean way — crossing the road with barely five seconds to spare.

Donned in a pastel pink vest, he strolls down Joo Chiat's Peranakan Houses, admiring the Nanyang colour palette used in their Chinese style and learns about culture at the Peranakan Mansion.

He also tries his hand at the craft of making ang ku kueh at Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh, and indulges in nasi lemak at the Coconut Club.

"Singapore is truly amazing," exclaims Dylan.

"Here, you meet all kinds of people, hear different languages and voices. I definitely want to come back again."

[[nid:727327]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com