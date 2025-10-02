Is Dylan Wang coming to Singapore for F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

The Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix will be held this weekend (Oct 3 to 5), and fans worldwide are following announcements closely on whether their favourite artistes will be making an appearance here.

For Chinese heartthrob Dylan Wang's fans, also known as Xiong Di Huo, one burning topic was discussed over the past few days: Is Dylan coming to Singapore to watch F1?

Rumours of his visit started when the 26-year-old's October work schedule was announced by his management team on Weibo on Sept 30.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed a small race car sticker used to decorate the schedule. In addition, some of his activities include attending an "overseas event" and "filming overseas".

Putting two and two together, fans concluded that Dylan, who last visited Singapore in February, will be here again this weekend to view the F1 race.

On Weibo and Xiaohongshu, there are fans who claimed that Dylan, who is one of the brand ambassadors for luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, is invited by the label to attend the event, adding that he would be the first Chinese actor on the brand's guest list to watch the race overseas.

Last October, luxury brands group LVMH and F1 announced their 10-year global partnership starting from 2025. The deal includes several of the group's brands, including Louis Vuitton, Moet Hennessy and Tag Heuer.

Dylan has also been Hennessy's ambassador for the China region since last September.

On Xiaohongshu, a netizen spotted Louis Vuitton's banners within the F1 Marina Bay Street Circuit recently.

Some fans have also allegedly found his flight details, claiming he will arrive in Singapore on Oct 4 afternoon via Singapore Airlines from Beijing and attend the F1 race on Oct 5.

Dylan just completed filming Chinese xianxia drama Live Long and Prosper and its accompanying variety show in Xinjiang yesterday and was seen at the region's airport this morning for a flight back to Beijing.

Despite all the speculations now, AsiaOne understands that there's no official comment about Dylan coming to Singapore as of press time.

