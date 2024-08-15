Dylan Wang mobbed by hordes of fans during 'chaotic' filming, agency withdraws him from programme

Dylan Wang was mobbed by hordes of over-enthusiastic fans while filming a variety show in Guangdong yesterday (Aug 14).

In multiple videos surfacing on social media since yesterday, the 25-year-old Chinese actor was filming basketball-themed variety show My Zone, and when filming ended, hordes of fans rushed to him from the sidelines.

Dylan, who shot to fame after playing Dongfang Qingcang in the drama Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022), was grabbed by a young woman while she grinned widely, believed to be for someone taking a photo. He looked visibly uncomfortable by the sudden contact.

Other videos show a man, believed to be a fan, rushing towards Dylan, but slipping before he reached him as the floor was wet.

Dylan's bodyguard and manager could also be seen pushing through the crowd to him, creating a barrier between the fans and Dylan before escorting him away.

Despite the chaotic situation, Dylan remained calm and collected, and even used his jersey to wave to the fans as he left.

Fans and netizens were angry at how the production team managed Dylan's security during filming and demanded an apology from them. In addition, the spectators allegedly left heaps of rubbish behind, which Dylan's fans volunteered to clean up later.

In response to the situation, Dylan's management team released a statement last night, criticising the production team for their poor management.

It reads: "Dylan fully co-operated with the filming with a serious attitude and professionalism. However, the filming location was chaotic and many hidden dangers remained unsolved, resulting in major recording accidents. On the same day, we communicated with the production team many times, but the problem remained unsolved.

"To protect Dylan's safety… and the personal safety of the audience, we have officially informed the team that Dylan will withdraw from My Zone and suspend all subsequent publicity of the programme. At the same time, we want the production team to give a public apology for not filming according to the original plan…"

The production team for My Zone released a statement shortly after that, apologising to Dylan, the audience and fans for the incident, adding that they will "seriously review and carry out relevant work with a more rigorous attitude in the future" and thanked netizens for their criticism.

